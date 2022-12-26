 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $489,950

Build the Corbin Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home offers an open floor plan with a dining room, an optional study off of the foyer and large kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the family room. The second floor features a laundry room and four bedrooms, including a large 13'6" x 18' primary bedroom with over-sized walk-in closet and private bath.  Other options are available including a finished third floor.

