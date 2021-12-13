4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $502,019

The Corbin Farmnouse UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN BISHOPS PARK!. BEAUTIFUL HOME featuring a 3/4 front porch with composite decking and stairs, 2 car front load garage, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The first floor offers upgraded hardwood floors throughout the first floor living areas, Study/Dining Room with added french doors. Family Room wired for HDMI TV above fireplace, Gorgeous kitchen w/granite counter tops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, and pantry. The kitchen opens to the extended breakfast nook which has access to the rear 12x12 deck. The second floor is home to the 4 bedrooms, including the gorgeous owners suite w/en suite, dual vanity, walk in closet and more! HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION W/ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF SPRING 2022!! PHOTOS REPRESENT THE CORBIN FARMHOUSE FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME.