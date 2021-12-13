 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $510,010

HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, scheduled to be completed this Winter.. The design selections in this beautiful Taylor designer home have already been hand-selected for you! This home boasts a 1ST FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE, OPEN FLOORPLAN,GRANITE COUNTERS. The chef's kitchen features a large center island, granite counters, gas cooking and corner walk-in pantry. It overlooks the dining area and flows directly into the family room. The owner's suite offers a tray ceiling, large WICand private bath. Three bedrooms and full bath are also found on the 2nd floor. A rear deck gives the homeowners a great place for outdoor entertaining! Rutland Grove offers residents a picturesque retreat; featuring beautiful landscaping,sidewalks winding throughout the community, parks and open spaces as well as a fishing pond. Residents will enjoy all that the community has to offer, including access to nearby Rutland community amenities (clubhouse, pool and playgrounds);along with a prime location just minutes away from area dining, shopping and Route 295. (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos and visual tour are from builder's library and shown as an examples only. Colors, features and options will vary).

