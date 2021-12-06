Welcome to the Waverly II by Main Street Homes.. This UNDER CONSTRUCTION Energy Star certified home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, front load 2 car garage, low maintenance vinyl siding, a covered front porch and 2,620 living sq. ft. The first floor includes an open 2 story foyer, large dining room, open kitchen and breakfast nook. kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances natural gas 4 burner cooktop. Open family room with natural gas fire place and HDMI outlet, half bath and mudroom off the garage. An upgraded oak staircase leads up to second floor with 3 bedrooms and bathroom and spacious owners suit with large WIC and bathroom including double bowl vanity, shower and soaking tub and water closet. Large 2nd floor laundry room. Photos represent floor plan of home, but are not the actual home. HOME NOT YET BUILT, COMPLETION DATE SPRING 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $516,108
