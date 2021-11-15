4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $533,406

Welcome to the Monterey Craftsman A by Main Street Homes. This UNDER CONSTRUCTION Energy Star certified home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, front load 2 car garage, low maintenance vinyl siding, a covered front porch and 2,926 living sq. ft. The first floor includes a foyer, dining room, 1st floor owners suite with large WIC and en-suite bathroom, includes a double bowl vanity, large tile shower (with bench) and water closet. Open 1st floor family room with natural gas fireplace, HDMI, kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel natural gas appliances, upgraded quartz kitchen counter tops and Island, pantry, with laundry room/mud room off the garage. An upgraded craftsman oak staircase takes you to the 2nd floor with a loft, 3 ample size bedrooms, full bathroom, plus a finished bonus room and walk in storage room.