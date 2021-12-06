Build the Lancaster Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This dynamic four bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious owner's suite with amazing owner's bath and closet. A finished third floor and three-car garage are optional features.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $534,950
