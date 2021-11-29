4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $537,305

HOME IS NOT YET BUILT. Rutland Grove offers residents a picturesque retreat; featuring beautiful landscaping, sidewalks winding throughout the community, parks and open spaces as well as a fishing pond. Residents will enjoy all that the community has to offer, including access to nearby Rutland community amenities (clubhouse, pool and playgrounds); along with a prime location just minutes away from area dining, shopping and Route 295. HHHunt Homes is excited to offer thoughtfully designed single family homes perfect for your every day living in Mechanicsville! (HOME IS NOT YET BUILT - Photos and visual tour are from builder's library and shown as an ex only. Colors, features and options will vary).