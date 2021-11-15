HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, scheduled to be completed this Spring 2022. The design options in this beautiful Jarvis have already been hand-selected for YOU! A study with french doors greets you as you enter the home. Following through, you'll find the dining area that opens to the spacious family room. The open floorplan continues on to the breakfast nook, morning room and kitchen. The chef's kitchen features a large center island, granite counters, gas cooking, designer cabinetry and walk-in pantry. The owner's suite is found on the 2nd floor and has a tray ceiling, WIC and private bath with ceramic tile shower. A flexible loft space, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry completes the 2nd floor. Rutland Grove offers beautiful landscaping, community sidewalks, parks and open spaces as well as a fishing pond. Residents will enjoy all that the community has to offer, including access to nearby Rutland community amenities; along with a prime location just minutes away from area dining, shopping and Route 295. (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library and shown as an examples only. Features will vary).
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $543,141
