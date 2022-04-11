4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $559,990

The Genoa single-family home is made for main-level luxury.. Enter the foyer and pass the formal dining space. The inviting great room opens to the gourmet kitchen over an island. A dinette provides flexible space that's perfect for gatherings. Add a morning room for even more space. Your luxurious main-level owner's suite includes a tray ceiling, optional sitting area, a double vanity bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs, a loft leads to 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Finish the lower level for an exercise room, media room, and wet bar. Experience all The Genoa has to offer. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.