?HOME IS READY NOW!. The Chatham designer home offers endless options making it a great floorplan for everyone! A studywith french doors greets you off the foyer, it would make a wonderful formal dining room, home office or playroom. Thechef's kitchen boasts a large center island, granite counters and walk-in pantry. It overlooks the dining nook, morning roomand family room with fireplace. The 1ST FLOOR GUEST BEDROOM feature a closet and full bath. The owner's suite is found onthe 2nd floor and has a tray ceiling, 2 WICs, and private bath with tub and ceramic tile shower. A flexible loft space, 2additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry completes the tour. Taylor Farm features tranquil, wooded community with greatfeatures all will enjoy. Over a mile of pedestrian walking paths, pedestrian bridge, sidewalks with benches, 3 playgroundsand gazebo for social gatherings. (HOME IS READY NOW - Photos are of the actual home and visual tours are from builder'slibrary and shown as example of the home being built. Colors, options and features will vary).
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $579,600
