4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,795

This spacious brick home is nicely situated on one semi-private acre! Located minutes to restaurants, shopping and interstates. Enjoy the large formal rooms, eat in kitchen, den with wood burning fireplace (decorative only) and more. Downstairs, there are three spacious bedrooms, two full baths and hardwood flooring. There is an additional bedroom and full bath located upstairs. The home includes a heat pump, full front porch, rear screened porch, fully floored walk in attic, fenced in rear yard and a two car garage. Great value for the price and location. Requirements: 600 Minimum credit Score, Monthly Income = 3X monthly rent; Good rental history. *Sorry - No Pets! $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved - Call 804-330-4200 EXT 3 to inquire.