 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $550,000

Beautiful, quality constructed, maintained 3 story w/full basement sited on lovely quiet culdesac lot in fabulous Cross Creek neighborhood. Midlothian SCHOOLS. Original owner! Features 4/5 bedrooms + office + rec room, front + rear staircase, lovely formal rooms, vaulted skylighted family rm w/soaring floor to ceiling FP opens to Eatin Tavern kitchen w/FP. You'll love entertaining on the large screened porch + spacious rear deck overlooking lovely landscaped irrigated yard. Quality constructed w/hardwood floors on 1st floor, solid wood doors, + multi member mouldings. 2nd floor primary suite features ensuite bath w/jetted tub, shower, ceramic tile floor. You'll love the pvt. bedroom + office/on 3rd floor. Finished walkout basement rooms offer endless possibilities, office, rec room +plus storage galore . NOTE: Finished SF includes 2 finished rooms in basement. Circular front aggregate driveway w/rear driveway leading to oversized 2 car garage. Newer SS kitchen appliances, gas H2O heater, bath updates & Lenox furnace, This Beautiful home is very conveniently located just minutes from Rt 288, Independence Golf Course, Salisbury CC, shopping, highly rated schools and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News