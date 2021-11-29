Beautiful, quality constructed, maintained 3 story w/full basement sited on lovely quiet culdesac lot in fabulous Cross Creek neighborhood. Midlothian SCHOOLS. Original owner! Features 4/5 bedrooms + office + rec room, front + rear staircase, lovely formal rooms, vaulted skylighted family rm w/soaring floor to ceiling FP opens to Eatin Tavern kitchen w/FP. You'll love entertaining on the large screened porch + spacious rear deck overlooking lovely landscaped irrigated yard. Quality constructed w/hardwood floors on 1st floor, solid wood doors, + multi member mouldings. 2nd floor primary suite features ensuite bath w/jetted tub, shower, ceramic tile floor. You'll love the pvt. bedroom + office/on 3rd floor. Finished walkout basement rooms offer endless possibilities, office, rec room +plus storage galore . NOTE: Finished SF includes 2 finished rooms in basement. Circular front aggregate driveway w/rear driveway leading to oversized 2 car garage. Newer SS kitchen appliances, gas H2O heater, bath updates & Lenox furnace, This Beautiful home is very conveniently located just minutes from Rt 288, Independence Golf Course, Salisbury CC, shopping, highly rated schools and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $550,000
