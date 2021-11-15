4 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $550,000

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath Queenspark Cape! This home has so many incredible features including hardwood floors in the foyer, living room, dining room, and family room, heated tile floors in the kitchen and both downstairs baths, 2 gas fireplaces, spacious kitchen with an island, pass through, auxiliary kitchen (additional refrigerator, range, microwave), first-floor primary bedroom with ensuite bath, additional first-floor bedroom and bath, 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, cedar lined closet, huge walk-in attic for storage, 2 car attached garage with heater, 2 car detached garage with huge loft, tankless water heater, updated windows, new 1st floor A/C and furnace in 2020, and a gorgeous patio! Situated on a large landscaped lot and just minutes to shopping, dining and top-rated Chesterfield schools.