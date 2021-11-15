4 Bedroom Home in Montpelier - $688,944

Beautiful 11 acre lot with The “BECKY” plan. Single level living at its BEST! Florida Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area. Finished room upstairs that makes a great additional Master Bedroom or REC ROOM space and full bath! Fabulous Outdoor living space options available including a 16' x 14' covered porch/Lanai. 4th bedroom, 3 full baths, and Powder Room available. INCLUDES elevation "C" and EMERALD UPGRADE PACKAGE including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors!