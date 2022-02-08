New construction by Schell Brothers, Richmond’s new innovative homebuilder.. This home will be built with Schellter(tm) Advanced Building Science Technologies providing you an extremely energy efficient home. You'll love the stunning exterior, innovative floor plan, and the multiple structural options that allow you to personalize your home to fit your needs. You will make all of your selections in our state-of-the-art design studio where you can choose from an extensive collection of interior finishes such as hardwood flooring, granite and quartz countertops, tile, cabinetry and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mothe…
'By the grace of God we're still here'; Richmond police officers testify about surviving shooting in Mosby Court
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
Former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College charged with stealing nearly $400K in student loan funds
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a …
Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative…
Senate panel kills Youngkin-backed charter schools bill and proposed ban on teaching 'divisive' concepts
A bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have created an easier path for charter schools to open around the state was shut down Thursda…
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
Jason Miyares removed the head lawyer at 3 state colleges. Professors and Democrats say he's wielding excessive influence.
"Universities need to be free, open places and not be politicized by the appointment of counsel who are loyal to the attorney general but not loyal to the university."
Dr. Melissa Viray has been named acting director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts after serving as deputy director since 2017.