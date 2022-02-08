4 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $679,900

New construction by Schell Brothers, Richmond’s new innovative homebuilder.. This home will be built with Schellter(tm) Advanced Building Science Technologies providing you an extremely energy efficient home. You'll love the stunning exterior, innovative floor plan, and the multiple structural options that allow you to personalize your home to fit your needs. You will make all of your selections in our state-of-the-art design studio where you can choose from an extensive collection of interior finishes such as hardwood flooring, granite and quartz countertops, tile, cabinetry and so much more.