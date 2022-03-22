New construction by Schell Brothers, Richmond’s new innovative homebuilder.. This home will be built with Schellter(tm) Advanced Building Science Technologies providing you an extremely energy efficient home. You'll love the stunning exterior, innovative floor plan, and the multiple structural options that allow you to personalize your home to fit your needs. You will make all of your selections in our state-of-the-art design studio where you can choose from an extensive collection of interior finishes such as hardwood flooring, granite and quartz countertops, tile, cabinetry and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $689,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BUFFALO — Unsolicited, Providence coach Ed Cooley delivered a message to the University of Richmond’s administration following the Friars’ 79-…
Police release more information about man who died after jumping into the James River from the Route 288 bridge
Virginia State Police on Wednesday released more information about the man who died after jumping off the Route 288 bridge into the James River.
Virginia community college board names new chancellor, defying Youngkin's call to restart hiring process
The State Board for Community Colleges named a new leader on Thursday, defying Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who one day earlier called for the board t…
Henrico County residents in a Tuckahoe neighborhood were told to evacuate or shelter in place after police searched a home in the area when they found what could be explosives.
The founding CEO of CarLotz has been replaced as the top executive as the Richmond-based retailer that sells used vehicles on consignment has …
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed a Republican former member of the Chesterfield Electoral Board who is also a former legislative assistant to…
Richmond woman says she has acute concussion and is on unpaid leave from her job after encounter with policeman at Family Dollar
A Richmond woman injured in an encounter with a police officer at a Family Dollar says she has been diagnosed with an acute concussion and has…
The move comes as team owner Dan Snyder is under congressional investigation, and the team is seeking tax money to build a new stadium.
'Virginia is on a path to normalcy': Youngkin administration rolls out less stringent COVID-19 workplace rules
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration on Tuesday rolled out new COVID-19 guidance for employers that gives the private sector ample flexibility…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The road was long, but the destination proved unforgettable.