4 Bedroom Home in New Canton - $150,000

Property is subject to online sale. List price is suggested opening offer amount and will not reflect the final sales price. Sale is subject to committee approval . Any traditional offers must be submitted to our office 24 hrs. prior to the bid deadline. Committee reserves the right to accept or reject any and all offers. There will need to be a survey done on the property that will be done at the buyers expense This beautiful 3348 Sq. ft. brick, ranch home sits on .67 +- acres. First floor is 1674 Sq. and the basement has 1132 Sq. of finished basement as well as 542 Sq. ft. of unfinished basement .It has 4 bedrooms (3 on the first floor and one in the semi finished basement). Three full baths (2 on the first floor and 1 in the basement). The basement has 1132 Sq. finished and 542 Sq. unfinished. It was constructed in 1970 and It has been well maintained and kept up with the times. It boasts central air and electric heat as well as a wood burning fireplace for the brisk Fall and Winter months.