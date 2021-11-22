 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $300,000

This recently Renovated 4 Bedroom- 2.5 Baths home has everything you need. With newer Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, 2-HVAC Systems, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Family Room and Bathrooms. Re- Finished Wood Floors in Living Room, Hall, Kitchen, Bedrooms, Updated Bathrooms, and Interior Freshly Painted. Good sized Laundry Room with Leads to a Good sized Backyard for the Kids to Play or Entertain Your Family and Friends. Just Minutes away from Powhite Parkway, Chesterfield Town Center, and an Abundance of Shopping.

