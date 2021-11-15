4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $392,500

Location, Location!! Beautiful Stonehenge neighborhood with easy access to Powhite Parkway and Rt 288 as well as shopping and entertainment. This home is situated on .65 acre level lot. First and second floor features hardwood floors and spacious rooms. Family room features wood burning fireplace and exposed beams. Formal living room has French doors off foyer, wood burning fireplace and would make a beautiful home office. There is tons of storage space including WALK-UP attic and a large covered back porch ready to be screened in. Primary bedroom has WAL-IN closet and ensuite updated bath with spacious tile shower. There is an oversized 2 car garage providing lots of storage plus plenty of room for a workshop.