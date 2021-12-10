4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $115,000

Move-in Ready! This large home has been updated and is in good condition. Dual Zone HVAC systems, updated windows, fresh paint and carpet. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One main bedroom on the 1st floor and another on 2nd floor. Featuring a HUGE kitchen, full front covered porch, and a giant rear deck, as well as a paved driveway and off street parking area. Also a 50 gallon hot water heater, and large storage shed. Don't miss this great property! ***Recent FHA appraisal completed with a value of $118,000***