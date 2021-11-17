4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $180,000

Charming updated Cape with 4-Bedrooms and 2-Full Baths! This home features a formal living and dining room, along with an updated kitchen and large family room that offers a wood-burning fireplace. Primary Bedroom with full-bath and 2nd Bedroom both reside downstairs, while the additional 2-Bedrooms are upstairs. Updates include: Fresh Paint throughout and hardwood floors. New vinyl floors were installed in the family room and 2nd-bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated with new countertops and Cabinets. All Stainless Steel Appliances Convey "AS IS" (Almost All New). Large Fenced In Back Yard with Detached Shed. Home is Primed to Sell Quick!