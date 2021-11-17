4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $245,000

BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT TO SELLER. Welcome to this Walnut Hill 4 bedroom, 1 full and a half bath, Colonial style home. This home has been fully renovated, no stone left unturned. The kitchen features brand new white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and flooring. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. Main level washer/dryer convey. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated, the upstairs bathroom features a beautifully tile designed walk-in shower with a glass door, new vanity and lovely light fixture. The attic offers a spacious fully finished area with plenty of closet space. Outside you will find the carport, storage shed and deck for grilling in the summer. Brand new roof. Nothing has been missed with this home. Don't miss this beautiful renovation in desirable Walnut Hills.