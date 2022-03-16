4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $345,000

Back on the market through no fault of the sellers. One Of A Kind Historic Petersburg Home(s) With Mixed Use Zoning!!! This Beautiful Historic Petersburg Home Is The Unique Inspiration Of The Sellers Creative Mind. They Combined a Late 1700's & Late 1800's Home Together To Create A Beautiful Historic Masterpiece with Meticulous Attention To Detail, with a renovation that combines Historic Charm With Modern Day Amenities. Much Of The Original Detail Has Been Kept To Make You Fall In Love With This Home, Right Down To The Original Staircase, Wood Trim, Original Wide Plank Hardwood Floors, And Original Fireplaces (5 to be exact!). This Home Is Complete With 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, Balcony And Deck Additions, Fully Renovated Kitchen And Bathrooms, New Skylights, Newer Plumbing And Electrical, Newer Appliances, And Newer Windows. The HVAC and Hot Water Heater Are Only 3 1/2 Years Old. The Roof Has Recently Been Sealed As Well. Enjoy Your Large Backyard With Beautiful Landscaping And. Nice Brick Pathway. This Home Is Located In The Heart Of Petersburg Within Walking Distance (.25 miles) To The Town Square With Restaurants, Bars, And Entertainment! Lot Next Door For Sale!