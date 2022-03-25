 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $63,600

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location.  ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** This spacious 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Close to I95, schools and restaurants.

