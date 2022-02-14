Build the Augusta Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 2,836 square feet of living space. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage are a built-in mudroom drop zone, a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first floor private owner's suite is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft. Additional options are available including a sunroom grand, screen porch, fifth bedroom suite, second floor Jack & Jill bathroom, and more to custom tailor this home to meet the way that you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $514,950
