4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $560,950

Build the Waverly II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home features a beautiful open foyer, formal dining room, a convenient mud room, and an open kitchen with breakfast nook joining a spacious family room. All of the bedrooms are on the second floor including the incredible owner's suite with private garden bath and large walk-in closet. Finished third floor options are available.

