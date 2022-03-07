4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $561,950

Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This efficient and remarkable five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious owner's suite with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.