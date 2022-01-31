Build the Augusta Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 2,836 square feet of living space. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage are a built-in mudroom drop zone, a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first floor private owner's suite is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft. Additional options are available including a sunroom grand, screen porch, fifth bedroom suite, second floor Jack & Jill bathroom, and more to custom tailor this home to meet the way that you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $602,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly v…
WATCH NOW: Richmond officer struck by motorcyclist doing stunts on Broad Street; police, witnesses differ on events
"In my eyes, I was like, this is really reckless of them. The whole thing just seemed very silly on both ends.”
In the wake of the snow, wind and cold will be the story on Saturday. Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will have a…
Veteran judge serving Chesterfield and Colonial Heights loses reappointment after concerns raised about her professionalism
A veteran 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge serving Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights has failed to win reappointment upon losing the s…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to open more privately run public schools got the support of a number of Virginia higher education leaders who sign…
'Commanders.com' changed hands this week. The Washington Football Team announces its new name next Wednesday.
Something new is coming to the website Commanders.com. Will it involve the Washington Football Team?
Facing opposition from commonwealth's attorneys, Miyares scales down request for new power to prosecute
Facing opposition from commonwealth’s attorneys to his request for broad new power to prosecute cases in circuit courts, new GOP Attorney Gene…
Police made a grisly discovery in the summer of 2019 after being called to a Chesterfield County construction site by workers who found what a…
After picking UVA over Pittsburgh and Rutgers coming out of high school, Taylor said he didn’t realize what type of facilities other programs enjoyed until his trip to check out the Tar Heels.
'He was very much the Virginia gentleman:' Richmond business leader Floyd D. Gottwald Jr.. dies at 99
Floyd D. Gottwald Jr. was not one to seek out the spotlight even though he led some of Richmond’s most iconic businesses.