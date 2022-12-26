Build the Monterey Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The dining room is located off of the two-story foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor primary bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, private water closet, and shower with bench. This practical home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, loft area, and a large bonus room or 5th bedroom on the second floor. Numerous options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, alternate bathroom layouts, and additional primary bedrooms to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $605,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
The complex will house a tennis facility and soccer stadium on the north end, an indoor track in the middle and an outdoor track and field and practice fields on the southern edge.
Early signing day around RVA: Hokies continue local recruiting push at Highland Springs ceremony, but Cavaliers ink one Springer
"It's football, man, it's football in the 804. We wanted to give kids the opportunity to enjoy the day with the crowd in front of them."
The best gifts come in small packages.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan received 84.8% of the vote in the 4th District Democratic primary, to 13.5% for Sen. Joe Morrissey.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Springers, Generals, Titans steal the show. Hawks, Lancers, Skyhawks defy expectations. Looking ahead to 2023.
VCU has responded by delaying raises to staff, pausing subscriptions to academic journals and delaying some new hires.
The Democratic nominee likely will succeed Rep. Donald McEachin, who died Nov. 28.
Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston.