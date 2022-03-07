Build the Brookshire Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This award winning floor plan has a spectacular first floor layout which includes formal living and dining rooms, a library, a mudroom, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook opening to a large great room. The second floor has plenty of space for the whole family with three secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, a Jack and Jill bath, a full hall bathroom, and the owner's suite. The owner's has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, separate shower, and access to the laundry room. Other options are available including a third floor and walk-out basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $618,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Immaturity and greed': Mechanicsville man gets 39 months in federal prison for 'internet con' that bilked victims of $706K
A Mechanicsville man who before his 21st birthday started to engage in a series of online consumer fraud schemes involving the sales of fictit…
After 30 years of serving high-quality barbecue in Scott’s Addition, Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue’s original location at 1119 N. Arthur Ashe Bo…
House finalizes rejection of proposed constitutional amendments on same-sex marriage, felons' rights
A House subcommittee on Tuesday again voted down proposed constitutional amendments to remove defunct language barring same-sex marriage from …
Longtime police chief in Colonial Heights under investigation after allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' while off-duty
Longtime Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries is being investigated by state police following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” and…
A Petersburg man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and six related offenses in a shooting that ki…
"People don't necessarily want a venue that is just there for 8 or 10 events a year."
House Republicans on Monday killed legislation intended to kick start the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Virginia, arguing that there…
A lawyer for The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday urged the court to unseal its order that explained why it closed off the records to the public.
The first video in a series from Virginia health officials is targeting the 1.6 million Virginians who have not been vaccinated, and it featur…