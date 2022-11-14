Build the Berkeley Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home is characterized by its well-appointed rooms on the first floor and features an angled staircase in the airy foyer. The formal dining and living rooms are on either side of the foyer. The kitchen with large island is open to a cheerful breakfast nook and the spacious great room. The second floor features three bedrooms and a large bonus room, in addition to the luxurious owner's suite with private garden bath and enormous walk-in closet. Third floor options are also available.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $642,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Henrico County police said a dead body found in deep woods off Walnut Avenue on Thursday may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond.
Running the first marathon of her life, Sarahbeth Chargois is the top female finisher in the Richmond marathon.
The dog was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control and euthanized.
Russia leaves Kherson; judge halts loan forgiveness; Trump faces blame from GOP | Hot off the Wire podcast
The latest on Russia's war in Ukraine, student loans, Donald Trump's plans and sports. Listen to our daily podcast for those stories and more.
"I think it will be a wakeup call," says former Gov. Doug Wilder, who recalled that "people stood up and cheered" when he dropped his own presidential bid.
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand; projects $10.4 million in revenue this year
Richmond-based piemaker Joyebells has made it to the big leagues.
"You all know me, I do not call people names," Youngkin told reporters. "I work hard to bring people together."
Moxy is now open in downtown Richmond. The Marriott-branded boutique hotel uses a fun and whimsical environment to bring people together.
High school 🏈 Week 11: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries plus scores from around the state and projected playoff seeding
Colonials win overtime thriller over Crimson Wave. Lancers, Hawks escape Chiefs, Raiders. Generals rout Knights. Eagles rumble past Vikings. Patriots out-score Mustangs. Saints beat Cougars in first Friday Night Lights.
If Trump announces another presidential bid, "I could not support him," Earle-Sears told Fox Business two days after the GOP failed to make sweeping gains in Congress.