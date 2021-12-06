4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $845,624

The Augusta Home Plan IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified home sits on 2.7 acre wooded lot and offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage, and charming front porch. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2 story great room. Located off the garage are a spacious laundy room, bathroom, guest room/flex room. The first floor private owner suite is located off the great room and offers large WIC and en suite including double vanity, garden tub and shower. The second floor has 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, expansive open loft and walk in storage. The walk out basement will have access to the backyard off the finish game room, along bedroom/study, full bathroom and walk in storage. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE AUGUSTA FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH ESTIMATE COMPLETION DATE OF SPRING 2022!