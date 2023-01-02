 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $560,950

Build the Brookshire Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This award winning floor plan has a spectacular first floor layout which includes formal living and dining rooms, a library, a mudroom, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook opening to a large great room. The second floor has plenty of space for the whole family with three secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, a Jack and Jill bathroom, a full hall bathroom, and the Primary Bedroom.  The primary has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, separate shower, and access to the laundry room.  Other options are available including a third floor and walk-out basement.

