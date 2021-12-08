4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,050,000

A rare opportunity in Glenburnie with one of the largest lots with a long paved driveway with abundant parking, a 2 story addition with an open concept kitchen/family room and a large 2nd floor primary suite with a spa like bath and 2 large walk-in closets. In addition to the upstairs primary there are 2 additional large bedrooms with a renovated hall bath to share and a large first floor guest suite with an en-suite bath. This home has all the bells and whistles with an amazing outdoor living space with large brick terrace with outdoor fireplace and built-in firepit, a private office with another en-suite full bath and a family friendly mudroom/entry/laundry center. A bonus is the nicely finished basement rec room which offers great storage. This meticulously maintained Glenburnie classic offers the best of charming details, pretty formal rooms and open family spaces. Walk to Libbie & Grove and enjoy the park at your doorstep. This home offers easy living with the best of the Near West End at your doorstep.