4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,299,000

Introducing 12 Oak Lane, a majestic all brick home constructed in 1922 in charming Hampton Gardens. Nestled among mature trees on a park-like lot, this gracious home boasts 4275 sf of living space, with arched doorways, large windows, hardwood floors, and lovely moldings. A spacious foyer welcomes guests for their visit. The LR has 9’ ceilings with gas FP and marble surround. Off of the foyer is a cozy library with arched built-ins and a half bath. A carpeted den with built-ins has a door leading to the rear. The DR faces the backyard, has a gas FP with marble surround, and seating for 8. The eat-in kitchen has rear access for unloading of groceries. The true showstopper is the “garden room”. Added in 1987, this room was custom built for the owner with magnificent Palladium windows on 3 sides. The lighted tray ceiling and distinctive moldings complete the 'wow' factor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has windows on 3 sides with an en suite full bath. A Jack ‘n Jill full bath joins bedrooms 2/3 both overlooking the backyard. Bedroom 4 has an en suite full bath. A 5th small room with a rear staircase leading to the kitchen could serve as an office. A timeless beauty not to be missed.