Introducing 12 Oak Lane, a majestic all brick home constructed in 1922 in charming Hampton Gardens. Nestled among mature trees on a park-like lot, this gracious home boasts 4275 sf of living space, with arched doorways, large windows, hardwood floors, and lovely moldings. A spacious foyer welcomes guests for their visit. The LR has 9’ ceilings with gas FP and marble surround. Off of the foyer is a cozy library with arched built-ins and a half bath. A carpeted den with built-ins has a door leading to the rear. The DR faces the backyard, has a gas FP with marble surround, and seating for 8. The eat-in kitchen has rear access for unloading of groceries. The true showstopper is the “garden room”. Added in 1987, this room was custom built for the owner with magnificent Palladium windows on 3 sides. The lighted tray ceiling and distinctive moldings complete the 'wow' factor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has windows on 3 sides with an en suite full bath. A Jack ‘n Jill full bath joins bedrooms 2/3 both overlooking the backyard. Bedroom 4 has an en suite full bath. A 5th small room with a rear staircase leading to the kitchen could serve as an office. A timeless beauty not to be missed.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 3 min to read
Winter is back. Sunshine helped with melting Tuesday, but that will not be the case the rest of the week.
WATCH NOW: In Richmond's largest Latino neighborhood, people live among mold, mice, roaches. The landlord says tenants are to blame.
-
- 11 min to read
Until Delia Lopez Figueroa patched an uncovered vent with duct tape, cockroaches rained down on the bed where she changes her infant’s diaper.
Public school delays and closings due to inclement weather.
As the omicron variant continues to spread across Virginia, bringing a surge in coronavirus cases, some Richmond restaurants and bars are canc…
Virginia State Police have responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state since the start of the new year’s firs…
The price of normalcy: Thomas Dale football's Kaziyen Jones lost 55 pounds and was on a ventilator after contracting COVID
-
- 7 min to read
When asked if, in hindsight, she'd still allow her son to go to in-person classes and play football despite everything he went through, she said she would.
The city of Richmond and state officials are planning to give Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virgini…
Richard Cullen will leave McGuireWoods to serve as counselor to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, ending a 45-year career at Virginia’s largest law f…
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears announced that former legislative aide Julianne Condrey will be her chief of staff.
This year's top performers are honored in the annual All-Metro selections.