Welcome to a stunning Colonial Revival home, designed by Otis Asbury and built in 1914. Featuring an overwhelming number of original details, such as original heart pine floors, 3 WORKING fireplaces and original mantles, multiple parlors, original working mahogany doors & pocket doors, multiple staircases including a curving showstopper in the middle of the home. There is also a plethora of modern amenities - some you didn't even know you needed. Starting with the seriously upgraded kitchen appliances like Subzero refrigerator and Fisher-Paykal dish drawers. Down in the basement, you'll find a full sized front loading laundry set, extra refrigerator, and two dishwashers (great for hosting large parties), and you'll also enjoy another laundry set on level 2 with the bedrooms! Your Owner's Suite features a huge footprint, en suite bath with marble finishes, and private study. Level 3 provides additional living space, working gas fireplace, a HUGE closet/dressing room, built-in shelves, the top of a 3-story skylight with stained glass detail, and access to the rear roof. Back on L2, find 2 more bedrooms, each with its own en suite. You won't want to miss your chance to see this one.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,299,900
