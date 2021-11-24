At the confluence of Stuart Circle and Park Ave is where Old World Queen Anne style and contemporary interior living intersect to create this four story elevator accessed brownstone in the heart of The Fan! Literally across the street from both a public park and Kuba Kuba restaurant you will enjoy the benefits of city living without needing to leave the block or move your car from the two car attached garage. Taken from the studs on all four levels you will find a brand new elevator to take you from the lower level to the upper three. That is quite the game changer when you want to age in place in an urban setting. How about the primary bedroom suite taking up the entire third level boasting new quartz and tile bathroom, an abundantly sized walk in closet, wet bar and rooftop deck access? The kitchen is elegantly appointed with new Wolf and Asko appliances, quartz, eat in area, and enlarged island! All baths have been renovated with quartz and tile, and are ensuite to bedrooms or the rec room on the lower level. No need to convert a bedroom to an office as you may easily use the loft on the second floor for your work from home needs. Nothing compares to this one so do not wait.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,499,000
