4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,500,000

Unique historic home with ground-up renovation, contemporary addition, and luxury finishes in a prized walkable neighborhood overlooking Libbie Hill Park. Charming architectural front porch details. Original double front door with entry vestibule opens into light-filled living space with 11’ ceilings. Four bedrooms, five bathrooms ~ two Primary bedroom suites, custom closets, elegant marble tile and spa. Expansive, bright custom kitchen/great room with built-in appliances. Heart Pine hardwood floors throughout. Three gas fireplaces with slate surrounds and exposed brick chimneys. 500 sf lofty outdoor living space. Discreet elevator accesses all floors, including attached two-car garage. Lower floor has guest suite with separate entrance. Property qualifies for $676,000 City rehab property tax credits at 100% years 1-7, 75% year 8, 50% year 9; 25% year 10