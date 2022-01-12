 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $165,000

Investors Special - Tenant already in place. This 4 bedroom, 1 and a Half bathroom home sits in Historic Churchill close to downtown Richmond, MCV, and VCU. Located close to the new Culinary School and plenty of restaurants and parks. Please allow 2 day showing notice due to Tenant . Home is being Sold As Is/Where Is.

