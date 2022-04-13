4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $185,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This 4 bedroom FOURSQUARE is ready for renovation. With comparable sized homes on the street selling in the $400-$500 thousand dollar range there is a large profit margin to be had. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. There is a large living room, dining room, kitchen, and pantry on the 1st floor. This home offers 775 square feet of unfinished basement space. With hardwoods throughout and historic charm covered by clutter there is so much opportunity here. The back yard is large and offers a detached garage and fenced in space. CASH ONLY. AS IS SALE. QUICK CLOSING PREFERRED. All items in the house will be left on site.