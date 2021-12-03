 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,000

Nice spacious house located near VCU district; walking distance. House offers 4 bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Mostly hardwood floors and some carpet and vinyl floors. House is freshly painted and looks amazing. Kitchen is fully equipped with new range, new refrigerator, washer and dryer. House has central air and heat. Nice backyard for private comfort and parking. Large front porch for additional relaxation. With rent price, hassle free maintenance is included.

