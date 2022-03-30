4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $275,000

This 2 story, 4 bed/ 2 bath renovated home is located in the highly sought area of Highland Park! County front porch perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee. Fully fenced rear yard. Front street parking AND two car off street parking. All new SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors in living and dining room, foyer and 2 bedrooms. New tile floors in bathroom, kitchen and utility room. Two fireplaces, the front is non-working and the back chimney is new, has been relined and is being used for venting of the gas furnace. New drywall throughout, replaced gas heat furnace, central air, windows, hot water heater electrical and plumbing. Newer roof and vinyl siding. Enjoy the added feature of a security system and outdoor motion lighting. The 10 x 12 shed offers additional storage. Having this home located just steps away from the bus lines is a added plus! Schedule your showing to see all this home has to offer!