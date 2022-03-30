This 2 story, 4 bed/ 2 bath renovated home is located in the highly sought area of Highland Park! County front porch perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee. Fully fenced rear yard. Front street parking AND two car off street parking. All new SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors in living and dining room, foyer and 2 bedrooms. New tile floors in bathroom, kitchen and utility room. Two fireplaces, the front is non-working and the back chimney is new, has been relined and is being used for venting of the gas furnace. New drywall throughout, replaced gas heat furnace, central air, windows, hot water heater electrical and plumbing. Newer roof and vinyl siding. Enjoy the added feature of a security system and outdoor motion lighting. The 10 x 12 shed offers additional storage. Having this home located just steps away from the bus lines is a added plus! Schedule your showing to see all this home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LOS ANGELES — The percentage of omicron subvariant BA.2 cases is rising in Los Angeles County, a trend seen elsewhere nationwide as officials …
The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pe…
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
A Midlothian woman who had drunk multiple cocktails and hard seltzers and was distracted by her cellphone when she crashed last year into a yo…
Starting this spring, you can walk up and rent a pontoon boat at The Lilly Pad in Henrico, no boating license required.
A political consulting firm tells clients it will help them navigate the new Republican-controlled executive branch of Virginia’s government. …
“They better take a step in terms of commitment and their strength and ability. If they don’t want to, they shouldn’t be here. Don’t want ’em. But I believe they will.”
TSA officers at Richmond International Airport and airlines across Virginia, have reported an increase of prohibited items to come through pre-flight checkpoints, according to Federal Security Director Robin "Chuck" Burke.
A Bermuda-based insurance company is planning to open a U.S. headquarters office in Henrico County that is expected to employ more than 70 people.
Virginia still wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to the state, but at the end of a month in which Maryland and D.C. tempered their e…