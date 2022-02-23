 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $349,900

Great investment opportunity walking distance from VCU. Completely renovated approximately 15 years ago. Extensive renovations in 2017. HVAC replaced last year. Rented @ $1700/month provides positive cash flow. Lease ends in December.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News