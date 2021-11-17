4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $368,500

Your home awaits you! BEAUTIFUL Foursquare home in Richmond City! Tons of upgrades all with leaving the original historic charm! Adorable front country porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Open foyer with craftsman style staircase, 10ft ceilings throughout, refinished original hardwood floors & gorgeous double crown molding just to name a few! The spacious living room offers pocket doors that lead into the large family room with recessed lights and tons of natural light. The updated kitchen features granite counters, new appliances, custom built-in shelving, walk-in pantry & ample cabinet space for extra storage! Just through the arch door way off the kitchen is the eat-in dining area. The primary owners suite is a true dream come true with a luxury en-suite bathroom featuring double vanity, sunken tub & tiled shower. 3 additional spacious bedrooms and 2 additional full upgrades bathrooms. The backyard will seal the deal with covered back porch, fenced in rear yard & detached 2 car garage! Enjoy extra storage space in the basement and attic!Don’t miss out on this opportunity, schedule your showing today!