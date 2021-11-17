4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $375,000

Totally renovated in 2019, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath stucco 2-story features a first floor bedroom & full bath. The kitchen is in the league of an HGTV makeover with it's open layout and high end finishes. Upgraded features through out the home include new granite/stainless kitchen w/island, recessed lighting, subway backsplash & shiplap detail, mud room w/built-in bench & storage, master w/en suite features unique handmade re-purposed barn door, gorgeous original refinished pine flooring (downstairs bedrm/master closet new- complimentary oak), exquisite tile work , modern light fixtures. Full heated/cooled basement is w/separate side entry has a recently had full $12,000 waterproofing system with lifetime guarantee installed. System updates include new dimensional roof, new windows, updated electrical & plumbing, new 2-zone HVAC system, all in 2019. Gorgeous brand new 6 ft fence installed in backyard allows for privacy when entertaining on your cozy patio/fire pit area. Parking area for 2-3 cars in the rear. This home has all the vintage touches and with the ease of maintenance of a newer home.