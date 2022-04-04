4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $379,990

Not too big, not too small.. The Ballenger is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility. Enter through the covered porch into a flex room – you decide how it functions. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the owner's bedroom offers two separate closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. For even more space, finish the basement with another bedroom and a wet bar in select areas. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.