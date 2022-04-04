Not too big, not too small.. The Ballenger is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility. Enter through the covered porch into a flex room – you decide how it functions. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the owner's bedroom offers two separate closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. For even more space, finish the basement with another bedroom and a wet bar in select areas. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $379,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night, after a Henrico Police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection of Chamberlayne and Wilkinson Road.
Commanders training camp may not return to Richmond; coach says one-week trip is 'not financially equitable'
"As the mayor has previously stated, the many needs of our residents take priority over making a cash contribution to one of the wealthiest franchises in professional sports."
Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of Shark Tank Friday, April 1.
Some Atlee High School students are being suspended this week following their participation in a student-organized walkout on March 18 in prot…
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
This is a developing story from the Times-Dispatch.
The Henrico County man who owns the Tuckahoe home where earlier this month authorities found bomb-making materials after a multi-day operation…
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are urging a federal agency to suspend and move to revoke the license of Envigo’s Cumberland County facility, …
Richmond-based Retro Hospitality is taking over the management of both the Quirk Richmond and Quirk Charlottesville hotels from Hyatt Hotels, …