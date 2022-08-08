The Alcott single-family home is the perfect blend of space and style.. Enter the foyer and be greeted by a beautiful dining room with optional trim for added elegance; or choose the study for work-from-home convenience. The multifunctional living space features a gourmet kitchen with large island, a dinette and a grand family room with a fireplace and rear covered porch. Upstairs, a spacious loft offers extra living space. The luxurious owner's suite features a tray ceiling and enormous walk-in closet, plus a double bowl vanity, and dual-head shower. The Alcott will suit every style. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $409,990
