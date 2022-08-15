The Salinger single-family home welcomes you with functional style and grace.. A formal dining room greets you as you enter the large and inviting foyer. The gourmet kitchen opens to the dinette and family room, ideal gathering space for family and friends. Upstairs, double-doors lead to your luxurious owner's suite with a standard tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets, a double bowl vanity and shower with seat. The upper level is rounded out with 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space, a full bath. Finish the basement level for more stylish living space. You'll be stunned by The Salinger. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $429,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
This past Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Senate readied to begin its 15-hour vote-a-rama on that sweeping, $739 billion economic package, Dem…
An employee of Virginia Commonwealth University transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from go…
Zhykierra Guy was found fatally shot in an SUV not far from North Airport Drive in the early morning of Aug. 5. Guy lived in the area where she died, police said.
The building would have 55 loading docks for trucks and parking spaces for more than 400 truck trailers. It would be smaller than Amazon’s fulfillment center in Chesterfield County, which is more than twice the size.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined many Republican Party politicians in blasting the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
A federal infrastructure grant will help Richmond raise an aging bridge out of the way of freight train traffic at a critical railroad crossin…
The Hanover County School Board’s agenda for its Tuesday night meeting included a review of the controversial proposed policy regarding the tr…
The driver attempted to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line and into an oncoming vehicle, said police.
NASCAR pushes into new audience with 'Bubba's Block Party' at Richmond Raceway:
Glenn Youngkin has had many titles: dishwasher, jock, investor, governor.