The Salinger single-family home welcomes you with functional style and grace.. A formal dining room greets you as you enter the large and inviting foyer. The gourmet kitchen opens to the dinette and family room, ideal gathering space for family and friends. Upstairs, double-doors lead to your luxurious owner's suite with a standard tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets, a double bowl vanity and shower with seat. The upper level is rounded out with 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space, a full bath. Finish the basement level for more stylish living space. You'll be stunned by The Salinger. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $439,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
High school football Week 3: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state
Glen Allen upsets No. 7 Patrick Henry. Hanover impresses in win over Matoaca. Benedictine, No. 4 Trinity, No. 6 Dinwiddie, No. 8 Manchester roll. In return to field, Mechanicsville hangs with No. 9 Freeman.
Ex-owner of South Richmond assisted living home gets 2 years in $823K federal health care fraud case
Mable Jones, now 79, traveled frequently to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, "where she gambled away resident funds and made lavish retail purchases," a prosecutor said.
In the video, a man can be seen taunting a delivery driver, kicking and hitting the driver's car and slamming the door. The driver sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray, but the man kept circling the automobile.
Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond
Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created album covers for Drive-By Truckers and other rock bands, died on Sunday at the age of 58. Freed was d…
Five days a week, hundreds of dogs in the Richmond area walk to their neighborhood “bus stop” and run to their seats on remodeled school buses.
The project is anticipated to cost about $100,000, with work expected to begin later this month.
The suspect vehicle is described as a green 1990s Dodge pickup that at the time of the incident had a motorcycle in the bed.
Fire department officials said the Richmond Police Department is still in the process of identifying the body recovered about 200 yards down river from the Riverside Meadow.
“There’s a lot of talk about our high-school days, Benedictine, Monacan, Hanover, Glen Allen, James River ... There’s a lot of competition there.”