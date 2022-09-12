4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $439,990

The Salinger single-family home welcomes you with functional style and grace.. A formal dining room greets you as you enter the large and inviting foyer. The gourmet kitchen opens to the dinette and family room, ideal gathering space for family and friends. Upstairs, double-doors lead to your luxurious owner's suite with a standard tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets, a double bowl vanity and shower with seat. The upper level is rounded out with 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space, a full bath. Finish the basement level for more stylish living space. You'll be stunned by The Salinger. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.